SHO suspended for 'not registering' murder complaint

A station house officer was suspended here on Wednesday for "not registering" an FIR of a man whose daughter was allegedly murdered and despite a minister in the Rajasthan government urging police to take up the matter. Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Tuesday had approached the Congress Party's public hearing with the grievance that police were not registering an FIR in the matter.

He had sought Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's intervention. Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava on Wednesday suspended Jaipur's Brahampuri SHO Bharat Singh Rathore.

"The Brahampur SHO has been suspended in the matter the industry minister had raised on Tuesday," Jaipur Additional Police Commissioner-1, Ashok Gupta, said. Complainant Sanwal Ram had alleged that his daughter was murdered on January 28 in Jaipur where her in-laws lived.

On the other hand, the SHO had suggested that the FIR be lodged in Bamanwas of Sawaimadhopur district where she died and her funeral took place. "The woman and her husband stayed in Khor village under my jurisdiction two months ago. Presently, she was living in Bamanwas. After her death in suspicious circumstances, the funeral was conducted in Bamanwas (Sawaimdhopur), which was attended by the complaint but he did not register a case there," the SHO had said.

