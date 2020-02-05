BSP MP Danish Ali raises issue of violence in campuses

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Wednesday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of "rising" incidents of violence in universities across the country and said it gives a bad name to the nation on the world stage. Speaking in Zero hour, Ali alleged that the government intentionally did not stop violence in JNU and Jamia universities in Delhi.

He claimed that if one goes through the video of attack on the library in Millia Islamia campus, it clearly establishes who were behind the heinous crime. "Many innocent students, who are future of the country, got injured in the incident. The government should take cognisance of the video and order an independent inquiry," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.