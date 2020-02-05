14-year-old rape victim dies at Jaipur hospital

Days after she was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Rajasthan's Sikar, a 14-year-old girl died at a Jaipur hospital. The girl was raped on January 27 by her neighbour, who also tried to strangle her, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was admitted to J K Lon Hospital in Jaipur after the incident and died on Tuesday evening. Police said the victim was alone at home when Basant Meena, 20, committed the crime.

"He sent the victim's brother to buy biscuits and raped the girl," Sikar's Thoi police station SHO Sangeeta Meena said. "He also tried to strangle her and left the girl in an unconscious state. She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur," she said, adding that the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

Dr Ashok Gupta, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, said the exact cause of her death will be known after a post-mortem.

