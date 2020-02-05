Five bomb like objects found in Kamrup district

The Assam Police on Wednesday recovered five bomb like objects from Panikhaiti area in Kamrup district, a senior police officer said. Kamrup, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjib Saikia told PTI that the five bomb like objects were found at Panikhaiti near Chhaygaon police station.

"A team of Chhaygaon police station led by the OC went to Panikhaiti for investigation of a case. On way to the residence of the accused, the police team recovered the objects," he said. "The police will be able to confirm about the objects only after getting the test report from the FSL," the ASP added..

