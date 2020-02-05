Coronavirus: Port, airport take precautions

With three novel coronavirus cases reported from neighbouring Kerala, authorities have stepped up preacautionary measures including screening passengers at the harbour and international airport here. The New Mangalore Port has implemented the Centre's Standard Operating Procedure by screening crew of cargo ships and passengers of cruise vessels for the virus.

Port sources said screening was being carried out at the harbour in the last few days. All the 1,800 passengers and 786 crew of cruise vessel Costa Victoria that stopped at the port were screened.

Arrangements were also made for screening foreign nationals arriving at Mangalore International Airport (MIA). Besides, passengers were also made aware about the coronavirus and precautionary steps to be taken.

According to official sources, it is difficult to screen all the passengers from Kerala as buses and trains are being operated to Mangaluru daily from the neighbouring state. District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Naveenchandra Kulal said the Health and Family Welfare department has appealed to people, who have arrived from coronavirus-affected areas to Mangaluru, to contact the department in case of emergency..

