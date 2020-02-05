J&K encounter: CRPF jawan displayed bravery in killing terrorists

Slain CRPF jawan Ramesh Ranjan (30) played an "instrumental" role in the killing of two terrorists and injuring of another when they were intercepted at a checkpost near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. Ranjan, from the 73rd battalion of the force, suffered a fatal bullet shot on his head during the gunbattle with the terrorists, but kept on fighting "valiantly" and also retaliated with firing from his rifle. He succumbed to his injuries subsequently.

"Ranjan was instrumental in killing the scooter-riding terrorists when they came near the checkpost at Shalteng in Parampora," a senior official said. A team of 13 CRPF personnel, led by an assistant sub-inspector, was deployed at the checkpost when the incident took place around noon, he added.

"I bow down to our brave brother who sacrificed his life in the service of the nation. Our thoughts are with his near and dear ones," CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari said. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar in the evening after which Ranjan's body is expected to be airlifted and brought to Delhi for subsequent transportation to his home town in Bihar.

Nearly a month away from his 31st birthday, Ranjan hailed from Bihar's Arrah. The third injured terrorist is admitted to a hospital in Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.