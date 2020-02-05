Three govt schools to be developed into model institutions:CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the government proposed to develop three government high schools into model institutions. Inaugurating a one-day conclave on 'evolution of new age teaching challenges and opportunities', he said while two schools in Puducherry would be developed into model institutions, one school in Karaikal would be selected for the purpose.

The conclave was organised by the Puducherry chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The CII would implement the scheme in tandem with the government under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, he said.

Narayanasamy appreciated the good performance of government schools in public examinations during the last few years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.