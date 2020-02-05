Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to sanction all 1.12 cr houses under PMAY by next month

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:47 IST
Govt to sanction all 1.12 cr houses under PMAY by next month

The government will sanction the entire 1.12 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by next month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "A revised demand assessment was made and now the demand is for 1.12 crore houses. I am sure we can meet that in terms of sanctioning in the next month or so," he said during the Question Hour in the Upper House.

The initial demand was to sanction and construct 1 crore houses by March 2022, he said. The Minister informed that so far, 32 lakh houses have been handed over to beneficiaries, while 60 lakh units are under construction that will be ready in next 12-18 months.

"This figure (handing over) will rise quickly as 60 lakh homes are at a very rapid stage of completion," he added. The government has been implementing PMAY (Urban) and PMAY (Gramin) since June 2015 and April 2016 respectively for eligible beneficiaries in respective areas of intervention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid frozen meat; shaking hands while greeting in public: Delhi govt advisory on coronavirus

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus nCov and prescribed dos and donts for the public to ward off any infection, including avoiding frozen meat, officials said. A round-the-clock control room h...

UPDATE 1-Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank protest - medics

Israeli troops shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian who was taking part in a violent protest on Wednesday against U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan, witnesses and medical officials said.Mohammed al-Hadad was the first Palestinian kille...

Corona virus impact: clarity on supplies from China to emerge by next wk, says Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Wednesday said clarity about supply constraints of components from China will only emerge by the next week, when workers in the coronavirus hit country are expected to rejoin the work. The company, which imports certain compo...

UPDATE 3-Merck to slim down with asset spinoff, focus on Keytruda, vaccines

Merck Co Inc said on Wednesday it will spin off its womens health, biosimilar drugs, and older products into a separate publicly-traded company as it tightens its focus on growth drivers like cancer drug Keytruda and vaccines. The new comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020