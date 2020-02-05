EC cracks whip on officer who shared details that Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP links
Taking a strong view of Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media investigation details that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to the AAP, the Election Commission on Wednesday said his statement was "totally uncalled for" and barred him from election duty. The EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".
On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member. This prompted the Aam Aadmi Party to approach the poll body against the police officer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Shaheen Bagh
- AAP
- Election Commission
- Aam Aadmi Party
ALSO READ
Inspired by Shaheen Bagh, women begin anti-CAA protest in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar
Identify and counsel children participating in Shaheen Bagh protests: NCPCR
Delhi LG meets Shaheen Bagh protesters, asks them to call off stir
Before JNU violence, wrote 4 letters urging admin to hold talks with students: Delhi Police
NCPCR takes cognisance of viral videos of children in anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh