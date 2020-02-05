Rajasthan mandates manufacturers to provide free helmets to two-wheeler buyers

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday directed two-wheeler manufacturing companies in the state to provide a free helmet with each vehicle. State Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said those buying a two-wheeler will be provided ISI-Mark helmet free of any charge in Rajasthan from April 1.

The state government has made it mandatory for the manufacturers to provide free helmet with a two-wheeler, the minister said in a statement. In this regard, Khachariyawas held a meeting of automobile dealers and transport department officials here.

Khachariyawas said preventing road accident deaths is the priority of the state government.

