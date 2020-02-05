Fire in Mumbai highrise, 15 rescued
A fire broke out on Wednesday evening on the fifth floor of a 15-storey residential building in the posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, officials said. A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm.
Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said. Fifteen persons were rescued from the building, he added.
Rahul Kavthe, a fireman, suffered suffocation due to smoke and was taken to the government-run GT Hospital. Fire dousing operations were on till late at night, a fire brigade official said..
