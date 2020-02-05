Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamic outfit SIO's leader detained in 'hate' speech case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 23:57 IST
Islamic outfit SIO's leader detained in 'hate' speech case

The Maharashtra unit president of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) was detained here on Wednesday in connection with a case of alleged hate speech, an official said. Salman Ahmad was taken into custody from Kurla, Central Mumbai, in a joint operation by the Mumbai and Nanded police, he said.

The 32-year-old state SIO chief is facing a case in Nanded where he has been booked for allegedly giving provocative speech during an anti-CAA protest in the central Maharashtra district, the official said. Ahmad has been charged under IPC sections 109 (abetting an offence), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) by the Nanded police, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from Crime Branch of the Nanded police and their counterparts in Mumbai apprehended Ahmad, said Vijay Magar, Superintendent of Police, Nanded. "He is being interrogated by our team and we will later decide whether to place him under arrest or release him," Magar said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad has denied the charges levelled against him by the police. There was nothing inflammatory in my speech. There has been a malicious attempt by a section in the media and individuals to defame me by editing and promoting a small portion of my speech out of context," the SIO quoted Ahmad as saying in a statement issued late in the night.

This is nothing but an effort to discredit the entire movement against the CAA-NRC-NPR, he said in the statement, adding poor understanding of Urdu idioms and phrases used in speech had also resulted in altering the meaning of some of the remarks. The SIO leader denounced the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying it was discriminatory and against values enshrined in the Constitution.

I have decided to file a defamation suit against the individuals and media which maliciously ran communal propaganda using contents of my speech, he said. "Our fight is for saving the country, its Constitution and the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Laws like CAA are against these values as they discriminate against Muslims on the basis of their religion, Ahmad added.

On its website, the SIO has described itself as an ideological organisation working in the country since its inception on October 19, 1982, for the social progress and development of the student fraternity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Court convicts Belgian gold refinery Tony Goetz of money laundering

Two brothers from a Belgian gold refinery have been found guilty by a court in Antwerp of money laundering and fraud and given 18-month suspended jail sentences, a court ruling showed. The judgment comes as investigators and states increase...

Sudan army agrees Burhan-Netanyahu meeting will boost security

Sudans military announced Wednesday it backed a surprise meeting held between the countrys leader and Israels premier in Uganda this week, saying the opening would help boost national security. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Su...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus hits demand for oil, energy

A fast-spreading coronavirus in China has sent shockwaves through global commodity markets, prompting OPEC and its allies to consider deepening crude supply curbs and Asias largest oil refiner to slash over a tenth of its output. MARKETS EX...

Algeria names new chief for state energy firm sonatrach -state tv

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday appointed Toufik Hakkar as new head for state energy firm Sonatrach, state television reported.Hakkar, a senior Sonatrach exdecutive, will replace Kamel Eddine Chikhi who had been named h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020