J-K admn gives nod to employees insurance society

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:55 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 00:55 IST
In a decision aimed at promoting the welfare of employees and workforce, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday gave its approval for setting up of an Employees Insurance Society for effective management of insurance facilities, an official spokesperson said. The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu accorded sanction to the formation of J&K Employees Insurance Society (EIS) under the Employees Insurance Act, 1948, he said.

Once registered, the EIS will serve as a managerial and healthcare body to provide for effective administration and management of health and insurance facilities and insurance benefits to around 2.95 lakh insured persons under the Employees' Insurance Scheme, the spokesperson said. The decision will help to increase the number of insured persons to nearly 6 lakh.

According to the spokesperson, the EIS will have the mandate to formulate policies for code of conduct, capacity building and other training programmes for medical and para medical staff. Besides, it shall undertake measures to generate awareness among the employers and the employees so that more and more employees and workers can be brought under the scheme, he said.

The scheme is being implemented by the Employees Insurance Corporation through the Labour Department, the spokesperson said. It will cover industrial workers and their families, other establishments like shops, hotels, restaurants, transport and newspaper, cinemas, educational institutions (public, private, aided) run by individuals, trusts, societies, private hospitals and nursing homes etc, he said.

