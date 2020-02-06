J-K: Suspect arrested in Lal Chowk grenade attack case

A man who allegedly hurled a grenade on CRPF personnel at Lal Chowk here was arrested on Thursday, official sources said. A grenade was hurled on CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, injuring two jawans and seven civilians.

Naveed Lateef, a resident of Pulwama district, was arrested from the city in the early hours and he is being questioned, the official sources said. They said Naveed was preparing for the NEET at a coaching centre here.

DGP Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday had told reporters that police had got clues in the Lal Chowk grenade attack case and a breakthrough was expected soon.

