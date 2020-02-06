Left Menu
Development News Edition

MPs demand govt take steps to curb misuse of antibiotics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:22 IST
MPs demand govt take steps to curb misuse of antibiotics

Rajya Sabha MPs, especially from the BJP and Trinamool Congress, on Thursday demanded the government take adequate steps to curb misuse of antibiotics. Raising health related issues during Zero Hour, Manas Rajan Bhumia (AITC) said there is misuse of antibiotics and microbiologicals in the country and the central government should conduct a survey to ascertain the situation.

A recent study shows that India is the top victim of misuse of antibiotics and microbiologicals. The West Bengal government is already scrutinising the matter, he said. On the issue of arsenic content in water, Ahamed Hassan (AITC) called for a proper solution to address this problem and demanded adequate funds to undertake research in this area.

Around nine districts are affected in West Bengal. Similarly in Bihar, ground water in 17 districts has arsenic content beyond the permissible limits, he said.

Several states like West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar are suffering from this problem. The West Bengal government is trying its best to address the issue but this is a national problem, he added. Raising concern about quality of portable water, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (BJP) urged the government to direct all bodies concerned to ensure monitoring of water treatment plants and ensure they run in full capacity.

He said 80 per cent of the source of potable water is polluted including Yamuna and Ganga in Delhi-NCR region and causing various diseases like cancer and tuberculosis. Mahesh Poddar (BJP) expressed concern over rise in cancer cases in the country and urged the government to create more awareness in this regard..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex ends 163 pts higher after RBI policy; financial stocks rally

Rising for the fourth straight session, market benchmark Sensex ended 163 points higher on Thursday after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth. In the sixth bi-monthly monetary poli...

Deep Technology Capability Helps Innoviti Increase Gross Margins Even as MDR Reduces

Leading payments player, Innoviti Payment Solutions shared insights into how its longstanding focus using technology to create value from digital payment flows has now received a welcome boost from the newly announced regulatory move towar...

Slovakia expels Vietnamese diplomat over abduction case

Slovakia said it had expelled a Vietnamese diplomat over a case involving the abduction of a Vietnamese businessman in 2017 from a Berlin street. In a final ruling on the case, a German court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of the last susp...

Participation of Chinese delegates at Auto Expo hit by Coronavirus scare

Amid Corona virus scare, the Auto Expo being organised in Greater Noida is witnessing reduced participation of delegates from China. Speaking to ANI, HS Brar, Director Sales and Marketing, Great Wall Motors, said, A big delegation was suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020