DGCA asks CEOs of all airlines to follow Vishakha guidelines after 'numerous' harassment complaints

The DGCA has written to the CEOs of all airlines to strictly follow the Vishakha guidelines to deal with the cases of sexual harassment in their respective organisations.

The aviation regulator said it has received "numerous" complaints from women working as pilots, cabin crew and in other technical areas regarding harassment by senior colleagues.

"All the airlines are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance of the Vishakha guidelines. They should also give wide publicity about this committee among the employees to facilitate hassle-free reporting and disposal of matter in accordance with relevant national regulations," the DGCA added.

