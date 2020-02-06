UP CM orders investigation, announces compensation for victims of Sitapur gas leak incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died earlier today, allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline at Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. "The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those killed due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid unit in Sitapur", a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Adityanath further, instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to join the relief and rescue operations in the region. All the district officials have also been instructed to help the families of those killed in the incident of gas leakage.

"A detailed investigation will be conducted and the people responsible for it will face consequences. Necessary legal action will be taken," the notice added. Earlier in the day, seven labourers had lost their lives allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid factory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

