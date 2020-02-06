Jaishankar meets German Parliament delegation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met a delegation of the German Parliament and exchanged views on trade, development and governance.

"Received the Indo-German Friendship Group from Bundestag (Parliament) #Germany. Exchanged views on development, governance, trade and global politics. Confident that they will have a better appreciation of the Indian view," he tweeted.

