Participation of Chinese delegates at Auto Expo hit by Coronavirus scare

Amid Corona virus scare, the Auto Expo being organised in Greater Noida is witnessing reduced participation of delegates from China.

  Greater Noida(Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 06-02-2020 16:00 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 16:00 IST
HS Brar, Director Sales and Marketing, Great Wall Motors, speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid Corona virus scare, the Auto Expo being organised in Greater Noida is witnessing reduced participation of delegates from China. Speaking to ANI, HS Brar, Director Sales and Marketing, Great Wall Motors, said, "A big delegation was supposed to come from China but we cancelled their trip. Even the interaction of Chinese colleagues with the public has been reduced."

One of the representatives of MG Motors said that the coronavirus scare has impacted a lot of suppliers in logistics in various parts of the world. One of the representatives of Haima Automobile said, "The officials of our company were supposed to fly down here to have a press conference regarding our launch. However, since an advisory was issued we had to even send back the officials who were already here."

"Though the coronavirus has impacted our operations, however, there has been no impact on the trade," he added. The Auto Expo -- the Motor Show 2020 -- being held from February 7 to 12, 2020 will showcase tech-enabled solutions for green mobility ahead of the government's specified deadline for adopting BS-VI emission norms.

The show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida is being jointly organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The theme of this edition is 'Explore the World of Mobility' which resonates the message of technology, capability and vision of mobility for tomorrow -- safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

