Singer KJ Yesudas' younger brother found dead in Kochi backwaters

KJ Justin (62), a younger brother of singer KJ Yesudas, was found dead in the backwaters near DP World's International Container Terminal in Vallarpadam in Kochi, police said on Thursday. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Justin went missing on Tuesday night and police recovered his body on Wednesday around 2.30 pm. Justin, along with his family, was staying in a rented apartment at Kakkanad.

After he went missing, his family lodged a police complaint on Tuesday night. Mulavukad Police has registered a case of "unnatural death".

Speaking to ANI, SHO of Mulavukad Police station PR Sunu said as per the preliminary investigation it seems to be a case of suicide. ''Justin was facing a severe financial crisis. Hence it is suspected that he might have taken the extreme step following the crisis. However the real reason behind the death is yet to be uncovered,' he said.

Justin's postmortem is being conducted at Ernakulam General Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.