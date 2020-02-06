Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wife, friend arrested for killing Hindu outfit leader in UP's Lucknow

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:53 IST
Wife, friend arrested for killing Hindu outfit leader in UP's Lucknow

Three people, including the wife of leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit Ranjeet Bachchan, were arrested in connection with his murder, a senior police official said on Thursday. Smriti Srivastava, described as Bachchan's second wife, her friend Deependra and driver Sanjeet Gautam were arrested, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said.

Smriti told police that a divorce case was going on between her and Bachchan since 2016, but he was delaying the process by not appearing for court proceedings, Pandey said. She claimed that Bachchan was creating hurdles in her marriage with Deependra.

Saffron-clad Bachchan, 40, who had founded the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead on February 2 while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital. His cousin Aditya Srivastava was also injured in the attack. "Those involved in the murder are Smriti Srivastava (second wife), her friend Deependra, Sanjeet Gautam (driver) and Jeetendra (the shooter). Deependra was the person who convinced everyone to commit the crime. Smriti was part of the whole conspiracy. We arrested Sanjeet Gautam from Lucknow, Deependra has been arrested from UP-MP border and Smriti too has been arrested from Vikasnagar (in Lucknow)," the police commissioner told reporters here.

Elaborating about the incident, Pandey said, "Three people (Deependra, Sanjeet and Jeetendra) moved from Rae Bareli at 2.30 am (on the intervening night of February 1 and 2). On February 2, Deependra was dropped at Hazratganj crossing, the shooter was dropped near Capitol cinema hall crossing. At 5.40 am, Ranjeet Bachchan, Kalindi and Aditya moved out from their home for morning walk. The shooter followed them in Hazratganj, and attacked them outside Globe Park." Twelve teams were formed to nab the accused persons, the police commissioner said, adding that efforts were underway to arrest Jeetender, the shooter.

Earlier, four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for alleged laxity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts 'dishonest and corrupt' Democrats after impeachment drama

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment dishonest and corrupt and accused some of his political foes of inv...

Zimbabwe mine collapse traps 20 underground

At least 20 miners in Zimbabwe have been trapped underground after a shaft collapsed, state media reported on Thursday. The incident occurred overnight at the Globe and Phoenix gold mine in the central town of Kwekwe, around 200 kilometers...

UPDATE 1-Ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo wants unconditional release

Lawyers for Ivory Coasts former president Laurent Gbagbo argued on Thursday that he should be released without conditions while awaiting the prosecutions appeal against his acquittal at the International Criminal Court.The ICC, the worlds f...

J'khand education minister stumped by students' answers

The Jharkhand Minister for School Education and Literacy, Jagarnath Mahto was in for a shock when he was told by school children that Hemant Soren is the education minister of the state. The students of class seven of the government school...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020