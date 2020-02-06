Vietnamese VP to visit India from Feb 11-13; direct flight to be announced

Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh will pay a three-day visit to India next week during which a direct flight between the two countries would be announced, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. During her visit from February 11-13, she will hold bilateral delegation-level talks with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, the MEA said in a statement.

The visit of the Vietnamese vice president would strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2016 between the two countries. The direct flight between India and Vietnam would be announced on February 12 this year.

After Delhi, she is also scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya on February 13. India-Vietnam relations are built on the firm foundation of close cultural, historical, civilisational links and are marked by mutual trust and understanding as well as strong cooperation in regional and international fora, the MEA said.

