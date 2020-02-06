Maha: Repairman crushed to death in elevator mishap

A 45-year-old man was crushed to death while repairing an elevator of a 14-storey building at MHADA colony in Navghar in the eastern suburb of Mulund on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Sanjay Santosh Yadav, was repairing a lift on the third floor of Richa Towers, when someone on 14th floor pressed the button for the elevator, an official said.

Yadav, who was sitting on top of the elevator, was crushed to death, he added. Two other repairmen alerted the residents, following which police were called in, he said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said. The police have filed an accidental death report and further investigations are underway, he added..

