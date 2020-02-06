No proposal to amend law against workplace harassment to include LGBTQ community: Govt

There is currently no proposal to amend the law, which protects women from sexual harassment at workplace, to bring the LGBTQ community under its ambit, the government said on Thursday.

Replying to a query in Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, was enacted so that it could be invoked by any woman subjected to sexual harassment at workplace, irrespective of her work status.

"At present, no proposal for amendment of this Act to include members of the LGBTQ community within its ambit is under consideration," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

