Rupani pitches for making cow shelters self-sustaining

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday made a pitch for making cow shelters and cattle shelters self-sustaining to reduce their dependence on government grants and donations from people. Rupani made this suggestion during his meeting with cow/cattle shelter owners from parts of the state at his official residence in Gandhinagar.

The meeting was part of an exercise launched recently by Rupani to interact with various sections of the society once every month to get their direct feedback. Though Rupani stressed that shelter owners should not expect grants and donations, several invited shelter owners urged Rupani to provide financial help by way of providing a specific subsidy per cattle.

"See, ultimately you have to run the cattle shelter on your own. It's good if the government or a donor gives you funds. But if they don't give, you should not complain as you have taken up that work voluntarily. If you cannot run it, then you should not have opened it in the first place. The government did not ask you to start this," Rupani said. "We need to focus on how to make these shelters sustainable. Our government will do everything that is necessary. But it is imperative to make this self-sustainable.

Use of new technology is also needed. You cannot depend on grants and donations forever. You have to think ways to become self sustainable," he added. Former BJP MLA Narayan Patel, who is also associated with this activity, demanded that government provide assistance saying donations have reduced after demonetisation and rollout of GST.

"Six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan give subsidy to such shelters. Government assistance is necessary because private donations have dried up after demonetisation and GST. I hope you understand our situation," Patel said. Many invited guests shared ideas to make these shelters sustainable.

While some suggested setting up windmills and solar panels on the shelter land for additional income, some shared new techniques, which would increase production of grass for the cattle. Rupani asked all the invited guests to submit their ideas and representation to the officials and assured that his government would take appropriate action after going through these proposals..

