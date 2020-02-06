Left Menu
Hyderabad Police crack kidnapping case within ours

A toddler was reunited with her family within hours of kidnapping by Shamshabad Police on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A toddler was reunited with her family within hours of kidnapping by Shamshabad Police on Thursday. According to police, the accused auto driver has been identified as Sandeep.

At around 9.30 am, Sonu and his wife, hailing from Bihar, were working at a construction site when their 2-year-old daughter went to the subway road where an auto driver kidnapped and took her to his home. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Shamshabad, Ashok Kumar said that acting on the information, "we reached the spot and checked nearby CCTV visuals and noticed that an auto driver has lifted the baby from the subway road."

"We immediately went to the residence of the accused and rescued the girl. Thus, the case was cracked in hours," he added. The baby has been handed over to her parents. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further probe is on, he said. (ANI)

