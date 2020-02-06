Landslide halts traffic on Badrinath national highway

A landslide occurred on Thursday near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district bringing tonnes of rubble on the Badrinath National Highway and disrupting traffic. The landslide happened during the widening of a road for the Chardham all-weather road project.

The rubble spread up to Nandprayag-Masau Road and also partially damaged some houses in the area creating panic among residents, the District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said. However, there was no casualty, he said.

The debris brought traffic on the route to a halt, the DDMO said.

