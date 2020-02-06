Left Menu
Death sentence awarded to convict in multiple minor rape and murder cases

A special POCSO court in Nalgonda on Thursday sentenced to death the convict in three cases of rape and murder of minor girls.

  • Yadadri (Telangana)
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:51 IST
Representative image.

A special POCSO court in Nalgonda on Thursday sentenced to death the convict in three cases of rape and murder of minor girls. The convict, Marri Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Hajipur village was arrested on April 30, last year.

He was earlier today convicted by the same court after the continuous and prolonged trial of hearing 101 witnesses for 42 days. "The special POCSO court in Nalgonda has pronounced judgment in three minor girls rape and murder case. The special POCSO court has sentenced the serial killer Marri Srinivas Reddy to death. The court found him guilty in all three minor girls rape and murder cases," according to officials at the Rachakonda police station.

Earlier today, Srinivas Reddy's conviction had been confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Narayan Reddy. The three minor girls were raped and brutally murdered by the accused Marri Srinivas Reddy. The bodies were hidden by the accused, in two dried up agricultural wells Tette Bavi and Marri Bavi at Hajipur, in order to conceal the evidence.

The first case, related to the rape and death of a minor aged 11 years, dates back to April 2015, while the two others, involving girls aged 17 and 14 years, were committed in March and April 2019, respectively. (ANI)

