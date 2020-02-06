Livestock is lifeline of farmers in Rajasthan: Guv

Livestock is the lifeline of farmers in Rajasthan and a symbol of their social and economic prosperity, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said. He asked the state veterinary university to work in such a way that it can live up to the expectations of farmers.

Addressing a national conference at the Agriculture Management Institute here, Mishra said that livelihood of most people in rural areas depends on animal husbandry and agriculture. "Livestock is the lifeline of the farmers of the state and a symbol of social and economic prosperity of farmers," the governor said.

He said that the state has established a distinct identity with its improved livestock. "Rajasthan is among the top states in the country in livestock production. Animal husbandry is predominant in self-employment ventures in rural areas,” he said.

Mishra said that animal husbandry can bring prosperity in rural areas. He said that if animal husbandry is done scientifically, the income of farmers and livestock owners can increase further.

