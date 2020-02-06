Left Menu
Haryana on high alert after locust attack in neighbouring states

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:19 IST
Haryana has been put on high alert after reports of locust attack in neighbouring states of Punjab and Rajasthan, Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal said on Thursday. He said special supervision teams have been constituted to tackle the situation and to spread awareness about the recent locust outbreak.

"To control the locust attack, the farmers will also get pesticides at 50 per cent subsidy", the Agriculture minister said. He appealed to the farmers to inspect their fields and immediately report any locust attack in their fields and inform about the same to the local Agricultural Development Officer, Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar or Deputy Director, Agriculture Department.

He said the farmers have also been given special training on how to stop the locust attack. As per the requirement, adequate arrangements of pesticides are also being made and therefore, the farmers of the state should not panic or worry, he said in a statement here.

The minister said proper preparations are being made in border districts that are adjoining Rajasthan and Punjab including Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar. Apart from this, arrangements have been made in Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri districts and adjoining areas of these districts. Swarms of locusts were also spotted in border villages of Fazilka district in Punjab though timely action by the authorities led to the elimination of the pest.

Locusts, popularly known as 'tiddi dal', are short-horned grasshoppers with highly migratory habits and voracious feeding behaviour.

