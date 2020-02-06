Left Menu
Alert issued in Haryana in view of locust attack

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Thursday said that an alert has been issued in the state after the reports of locust attack in Punjab and Rajasthan and that the teams have been formed to stop locust attack and create awareness about the same.

  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:27 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Agriculture Minister has appealed to the farmers to inspect their fields and immediately report any locust attack to the local Agricultural Development Officer, Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Haryana Agricultural University, Hissar or the Deputy Director of Agriculture Department. He further added that the farmers are being given training on how to stop the locust attack and they are also being informed of the measures to be taken through a toll-free number, to curb the attacks.

Locust pest is popularly known as 'Tiddi Dal' is a group of locusts, which devour the vegetation wherever it settles. (ANI)

