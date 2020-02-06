Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers of Bengal should get benefits of PM-KISAN scheme:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:33 IST
Farmers of Bengal should get benefits of PM-KISAN scheme:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said farmers of the state are being deprived of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme while others across the country are enjoying its advantages. The Mamata Banerjee government has not implemented the PM-KISAN scheme and it has its own schemes for farmers.

He requested the state government to send details of farmers of West Bengal to the central government so that they can start getting their share to their bank accounts, as per norms of the scheme. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, an annual income support of Rs 6,000 is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

"The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a revolutionary scheme. Farmers all over the country are getting Rs 6,000 annually and till date Rs 43,000 crores have been released benefiting 8,000 farmer families. On January 2, Rs 12,000 crores money was directly transferred to 6,000 farmer families," the governor told reporters on Thursday. Addressing a programme here in Birbhum district, Dhankhar said he was pained to see that farmers of the state are not getting the benefits of the central scheme.

"I am deeply pained to see that farmers of West Bengal are not getting their share of a scheme, which is fully funded by the central government," he said. The farmers not getting this money also has an effect on the economical condition of the country, he said.

"I do not see any reason (why the farmers in Bengal are not getting their share)," Dhankhar said. When contacted, state Agriculture Minister Ashis Banerjee, hailed the schemes run by the TMC government.

"The policies of Mamata Banerjee are much better than the central schemes. All our schemes ensure overall development and security of the farmers," he said. West Bengal government has schemes for farmers and farm labourers in the state. Every farmer gets Rs 5,000 per acre every year in two instalments from the agriculture department in one scheme, while the family members of a farmer would get Rs 2 lakh if he dies due to any reason including suicide.

The state also has a crop insurance scheme for farmers where the government pays the full premium. The state government also has waived tax on agricultural land..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Musk's SpaceX plans spinoff, IPO for Starlink -Bloomberg

Elon Musks SpaceX plans to spin off its internet venture, Starlink and pursue an initial public offering for the unit, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-02-06spacex-likely-to-spin-off-starlink-business-and-pursue-an-...

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after 80-yr-old mother of official dies of neglect

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW sent a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the death of an 80-year-old woman due to extremely poor health, who is allegedly the mother of a police department official and was rescued from outside her...

Delhi polls: Jamia students to shift anti-CAA protest venue to another gate for two days

Jamia Millia Islamia students, who have been staging protest outside the varsity against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Thursday said they would shift the protest venue to another gate for two days in view of the Delhi elections. Respect...

Loco pilot, guard to be honoured for saving passenger who fell from train

A loco pilot and a guard of Indian Railways will be awarded for saving the life of a passenger, who fell down from 51181 Devlali-Bhusaval train in Bhusaval here.The train crew admitted the person to a hospital. His condition is stable now.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020