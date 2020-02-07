Elderly man held for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in Andhra

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said. According to Kaligindi Sub-Inspector A. Janardhan, the incident took place on Wednesday evening and was reported the next day.

The accused, P. Brahmaiah, is the girl's neighbour and had called her to his house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said. The minor was sent to the Vijayawada Government Hospital and her condition is stated to be stable, they said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, a case was registered against the accused under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.