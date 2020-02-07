Gambling, betting racket busted in Prayagraj, 13 arrested

Police claimed to have busted a racket involved in gambling and betting when it raided a house in Bahadur Ganj area on Thursday and arrested 13 people in connection with the case. Police confiscated Rs 1,89,100 in cash, 15 mobile phones, a country made gun and nine country-made bombs.

Speaking to media, SP City Prayagraj, Brijesh Srivastava said, "We got information that for the past few days, gambling and betting were going on near Bahadur Ganj police station. On Thursday, we have arrested 13 people in this regard." "We also seize Rs 1,89,100 in cash, 15 mobile phones, a country made gun and nine country-made bombs," he said.

"Action will be taken under Gangster Act against the arrested persons," he added. (ANI)

