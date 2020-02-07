Left Menu
Gambling, betting racket busted in Prayagraj, 13 arrested

Police claimed to have busted a racket involved in gambling and betting when it raided a house in Bahadur Ganj area on Thursday and arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

  ANI
  • |
  Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 07-02-2020 06:50 IST
  • |
  Created: 07-02-2020 06:49 IST
Gambling, betting racket busted in Prayagraj, 13 arrested
SP City Prayagraj, Brijesh Srivastava speaking to media on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police claimed to have busted a racket involved in gambling and betting when it raided a house in Bahadur Ganj area on Thursday and arrested 13 people in connection with the case. Police confiscated Rs 1,89,100 in cash, 15 mobile phones, a country made gun and nine country-made bombs.

Speaking to media, SP City Prayagraj, Brijesh Srivastava said, "We got information that for the past few days, gambling and betting were going on near Bahadur Ganj police station. On Thursday, we have arrested 13 people in this regard." "We also seize Rs 1,89,100 in cash, 15 mobile phones, a country made gun and nine country-made bombs," he said.

"Action will be taken under Gangster Act against the arrested persons," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

