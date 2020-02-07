Fire engulfs warehouse in Delhi's Bijwasan

Fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan area of the national capital on Friday morning.

As many as 14 fire tenders were rushed to the site of incident, as per the official. No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.