JDU MP gives notice in RS over demand for caste specific census

Janata Dal (United) MP Ram Nath Thakur has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "demand for caste specific census in 2021". Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a caste-based census in 2021, citing that the population of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes had gone up from the previous estimates recorded in the last census in 1931.

"The population of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes and other backward classes has increased but the limit (for quotas) is 50 per cent. The only data we have on this is from 1931 (census). In such a situation the best solution is caste-based census, it should be done and all will become clear," Kumar said. The Union Cabinet had in December last year approved the proposal for conducting the Census of India 2021 at a cost of Rs. 8,754.23 crore and updation of National Population Register at a cost of Rs. 3,941.35 crore. (ANI)

