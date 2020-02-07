AR jawan arrested with Rs 2.3 cr-worth Yaba tablets in Manipur

An Assam Rifles jawan has been arrested for allegedly possessing and transporting Rs 2.3 crore-worth 'World is Yours' tablets, a powerful stimulant drug is popularly known as 'Yaba', in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Friday. During a regular vehicle checking on the Imphal-Moreh highway, police commandos stopped the car of Yengkhom Bikram Singh, a jawan of the 6th Assam Rifles, at Wangjing Bazaar at around 8.30 pm on Thursday, a police officer said.

"While searching his vehicle, the commandos found 2.3 lakh Yaba tablets concealed in an airbag of the car. The seized drug is worth Rs 2.3 crore in the international market," the officer said. The jawan was recently transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to his home state Manipur, he added.

