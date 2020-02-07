LS adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned for the day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned a Congress member's attempt to attack Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. "It is highly uncalled for. If anything is wrongly spoken then it is upto the Speaker to take a call but trying to attack the Minister is condemnable," Joshi said as the House reassembled at 2 pm.

As Congress members too were on there feet, A Raja, who was Chairing the proceedings of the House, adjourned it for the day. Earlier during Question Hour, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, as he condemned the "outlandish" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The House was then adjourned till 1 pm and after that till 2 pm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

