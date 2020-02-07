Left Menu
Cong leaders, Pralhad Joshi meet LS speaker after uproar in House

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:47 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held separate meetings with Congress leaders and Union minister Pralhad Joshi following an uproar in the House over comments made by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan against Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were the Congress leaders who met the Birla.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned during the Question Hour this morning after Harsh Vardhan "condemned" Gandhi's "outlandish" statement that the youth will beat up Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks. Vardhan said while he would respond to the question asked by Gandhi, he would first read the statement. This led to the uproar.

While Gandhi and Chowdhury flagged their views before the speaker, Joshi, and later Vardhan met Birla. The House was adjourned for the day at 2 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

