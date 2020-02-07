Maha CM evades direct reply to Vadhavan container port query

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav sidestepped a query on the proposed multi-billion dollar container port at Vadhavan in Dahanu area of Palghar district which has been routinely opposed by fishermen and tribal communities in the region. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about Vadhavan port her Budget speech in Parliament on February 1 and the Centre gave its nod for the project on Wednesday.

Thackeray, when asked about the Vadhavan port project on Thursday, said, "Vadhavan port does not come under Kalyan Dombivali limits." Thackeray was in Kalyan-Dombivali on Thursday to chair a meeting with local officials on polluting industries in the region. Narayan Patil, president of Vadhavan Bunder Virodhi Samiti, said his outfit is mulling moving court to stall work on the Rs 65,000 crore port as it is opposed by a vast majority of the local population..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.