WB Guv expresses condolence over people's deaths due to NRC

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his speech at the beginning of the budget session in the Assembly, on Friday expressed condolence over deaths of people in the state due to panic caused by the proposed nationwide NRC. The TMC legislators were seen donned in anti-CAA, NRC T-shirts, badges and aprons during his address.

Dhankhar was seen greeting legislators of the ruling TMC, with which he has had several run-ins in the recent past, as he entered the Assembly House to deliver his address. The governor expressed condolence over the deaths of "innocent people due to panic over proposed NRC"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.