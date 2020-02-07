Left Menu
Development News Edition

nCoV: Chinese man quarantined after he throws up on flight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:59 IST
nCoV: Chinese man quarantined after he throws up on flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese man was on Friday admitted to a hospital here for possible exposure to novel coronavirus after he vomited on Pune-bound Air India flight from Delhi, officials said. The passenger was isolated and shifted to the civic-run Naidu Hospital after the flight arrived at the Pune airport around 7 am, an Air India official said.

"The passenger was traveling from Delhi to Pune on Air India flight. He complained of nausea and vomited on board. After the plane landed at the Pune airport, he was immediately isolated and shifted to Naidu Hospital," the official said. The chief health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Dr. Ramchandra Hankare, said the passenger is a Chinese national.

"On his arrival, he was isolated and taken to Naidu Hospital. His swab and blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis," he said. The plane was later sanitized, which delayed its return journey to Delhi.

"The flight, which was supposed to take off for Delhi around 7.40 am, got delayed as it was cleaned and sanitized," an airport official said. Naidu Hospital in Pune is one of the three hospitals in Maharashtra, where quarantine facilities have been set up to deal with the suspected cases of coronavirus.

No confirmed case of the deadly virus, which has so far killed 630 people in China, has been detected in Maharashtra yet. The virus - which first emerged in Wuhan city in China's central Hubei province - has spread to 25 countries, including India (three confirmed cases have been reported from Kerala), the US and the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Married British TV presenter Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years.I am gay, Schofield, one of broadcaster ITVs biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. This is something t...

UPDATE 1-Amid hydropower boom, Laos streams ahead on latest Mekong dam

On a wide bank of the Mekong River, yellow markers and visits by surveyors show preparations underway to build Laos third and largest dam on Southeast Asias most vital waterway. About an hour downstream, in the laid-back tourist center of L...

Third song 'Mehrama' from 'Love Aaj Kal' is out!

After giving hit tracks Shayad and Haan Main Galat, the makers of the Love Aaj Kal movie dropped the films third song, a rather moving track Mehrama on Friday. Music by Pritam, the three-minutes and fifteen-seconds video exhibit the emotion...

Weinstein's defense to call psychology professor as expert on memory in NY trial

Jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial are expected to hear testimony about the nature of memory on Friday from a psychology professor, one of the witnesses whom lawyers for the former Hollywood mogul are calling as experts.Elizabe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020