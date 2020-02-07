4 held for killing elderly couple in UP's Saharanpur

Police have arrested four men for allegedly hacking to death an elderly couple who had lent one of them lakhs of rupees. Krishna Kumar Sharma and his wife Sunita Sharma were killed on Wednesday at their home in the district's Rampur Maniharan town, Saharanpur Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar told PTI.

Police traced the alleged assailants to Krishna Kumar's native village Anantmau. They are identified as Arun, Neetu Saini, Joni and Karan Kumar, they said. Karan Kumar had allegedly hired the other three to kill Krishan Kumar so that he could escape repayment of Rs 57 lakh he and his brother owed him.

Two of them arrived at Krishan Kumar's home with sharp-edged weapons concealed under the shawls they wore. Krishan Kumar's wife was also killed by the assailants.

