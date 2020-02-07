30-year-old dies of burns after blaze at home in HP's Kangra

A 30-year-old restaurant worker died of burns after a fire broke out at his rented accommodation in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said. Raal, a resident of Yol, was burnt alive when the top floor of the house near Old Bus Stand caught fire on Thursday night, they added.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to a heater, police said, adding that an investigation is on in the matter. When the blaze engulfed the house, the fire brigade was informed by locals.

However, the man died before the fire service personnel could reach the spot, police said. The deceased was working at a restaurant in Palampur, they added.

