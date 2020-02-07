18-year-old Maoist surrenders before police in Telangana

A 18-year-old youth, associated with banned Maoists, on Friday surrendered before the police here. Podium Santhosh alias Vikram joined the outfit in 2018 as a militia member under the influence of Sodi Jogaiah- militia commander of Cherla area, a press release said.

Santosh wanted to live a peaceful life with his family, and hence gave up before surrendering, the police said. The Bhadradri Kothagudem police, in an appeal to the underground Maoists, requested the ultras to give up their activities and approach police either directly or through their relatives or known persons..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.