Sharingain Longkumer elected speaker of Nagaland Assembly

First-time MLA Sharingain Longkumer of the ruling NDPP was elected on Friday as the speaker of the Nagaland Assembly. Longkumer, an MLA from the Aonglenden seat in Mokokchung district, defeated former speaker Imtiwapang Aier of the Naga People's Front (NPF).

The election was necessitated due to the death of Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu on December 30. Altogether 57 legislators, including 32 of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance of which NDPP is a part, participated in the election.

The BJP and an Independent MLA supported Longkumer along with other ruling coalition legislators, while 25 NPF MLAs voted for Aier. Two seats of the House are currently vacant.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Leader of the Opposition T R Zeliang felicitated Longkumer for being elected as the speaker..

