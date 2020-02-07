Govt mulling free power to those who consume upto 100 units

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said on Friday that the state government was considering a proposal to provide electricity free to the residential users whose monthly consumption is upto 100 units. His department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during daytime, he told reporters here.

"We are considering a proposal to provide free electricity to those who consume upto 100 units every month," he said. "I have asked the department to study the proposal and take a decision in three months. The department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during day time," the minister said.

At present electricity for agricultural purposes is provided only during night..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

