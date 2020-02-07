Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight returns to airport after PW engine snag

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 18:53 IST
IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight returns to airport after PW engine snag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An IndiGo flight heading to Kolkata on Friday returned to Ahmedabad after one of the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines in the Airbus A320neo aircraft faced snag mid-air, according to senior government officials. "One of the engines of 6E125 Ahmedabad-Kolkata flight developed high vibrations mid-air. Therefore, the pilot returned the aircraft to Ahmedabad," the officials stated.

In a relief to IndiGo, aviation regulator DGCA on January 13 had decided to extend the deadline for the budget carrier to replace all 135 unmodified PW engines on A320neo aircraft from January 31 to May 31. Four Air Turn Back (ATB)/In-flight Shut Down (IFSD) events were witnessed on Airbus A320Neo planes operated by Indigo in a week during October last year due to the failure of third stage LPT (low-pressure turbine) blades.

Therefore, stating that "desperate measures" were required to "put things in order", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on November 1 told IndiGo to replace the PW engines in 97 A320neo aircraft "at all costs" by January 31 or they would be grounded. IndiGo on Friday said, "This morning, an IndiGo aircraft operating Ahmedabad to Kolkata was returned to Ahmedabad. During the flight, the pilot momentarily observed a caution message and followed the laid down Standard Operating Procedures."

"Taking a precautionary measure, the pilot landed back at the Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft was back in operation after inspection," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Govt directs 12 major ports to put in place screening, quarantine system

The government on Friday said it has directed all 12 major ports to immediately put in place screening, detection and quarantine system for disembarking seafarers and cruise passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbrea...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giants Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon....

99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition seized ahead of the Delhi elections

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections that are to be held on Saturday Feb 8, the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, Sharat Kumar Sinha sa...

NHPC posts over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 639 cr

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 639.13 crore in December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.96 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020