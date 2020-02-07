Man fires at neighbours house over petty dispute

A man belonging to Siddipet district in Telangana allegedly fired at his neighbours house following a dispute between them over a petty issue, but none was injured, police said on Friday. The accused, who works as a labourer and does other such work, allegedly opened fire from a weapon, suspected to be an AK-47, at the neighbours house through a window on Thursday night, they said.

No one was injured as the bullets hit a wall. The family was present in the house when the incident occurred, they said.

The women of the two houses had a dispute two days ago over some bricks, the police said. Efforts were on to catch the accused who was absconding, police said, adding that the identity of the weapon and how the accused got it would be known after he is nabbed.

Based on a complaint by the owner of the house, which was shot at, a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of IPC was registered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.