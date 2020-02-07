Navi Mumbai: 2 held for running overseas job racket

Two people were arrested for allegedly duping aspirants with promises of overseas jobs, Navi Mumbai police said on Friday. Twenty people had filed cases with Kharghar police station in August, 2018 claiming three persons, identified as Mandeep Singh Nahar, Narendra Singh and Heera Singh, had duped them to the tune of Rs 6.57 lakh, an official said.

Nahar was arrested in August, 2018 itself, he added. "Narendra Singh from Amritsar and Heera Singh from Ghaziabad were arrested on February 4," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.